La Liga wrap: Real Madrid go top, Xavi makes Barcelona debut

By
Vinicius Jr
Vinicius J was among the scoresheets again for Real Madrid.

Bengaluru, November 24: After the international break the La Liga returned in the weekend for Matchday 14 and there were several interesting storylines, including Xavi's debut, Getafe's revival and the victory that put Real Madrid top.

It was a good weekend for Real Madrid, who earned a commanding 4-1 victory away at Granada. That result, combined with Real Sociedad and Sevilla's draws, saw Los Blancos climb to the summit of the standings with 30 points from their first 13 fixtures.

A big factor behind Real Madrid's success so far this season is the fact that they have La Liga's top two scorers, with Karim Benzema on 10 goals and Vinicius on eight.

A Pichichi one-two looks possible for Los Blancos, who have not had the top two scorers of a La Liga season since Hugo Sánchez and Jorge Valdano in 1985/86.

Escriba sacked

Fran Escribá is no longer the head coach of Elche. After returning to the Manuel Martínez Valero midway through last season and helping steer the team clear of the relegation zone, Escribá has now been let go after six matches without a win.

Pino extends contract

One of the top young talents in Spanish football has committed his long-term future to Villarreal, with Yeremy Pino signing a contract extension that sees his deal run to 2027. The 19-year-old talent's release clause also rises to €80m, giving Villarreal something to celebrate.

Setback for Pedri

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury and is set for a longer spell on the sidelines. The Canary Islander was one of the very best performers last season, but has only managed two LaLiga Santander appearances so far this campaign.

From Xavi kicking off his Barcelona coaching career with a win to Villarreal securing the future of one of La Liga's most promising young talents, here is all you need to know as to what had happened in the top flight of Spanish football in the week that went by.

Xavi kicks off with derby win

Xavi Hernández coached his first match for Barcelona on Saturday night: the Barcelona derby vs RCD Espanyol at Camp Nou.

A Memphis Depay penalty saw Barça kick off the Xavi era with a 1-0 win and there were some positive signs, such as the performance of 17-year-old debutant Ilias Akhomach.

Getafe's statement win

The largest margin of victory of the weekend's Matchday 14 action was Getafe's 4-0 win over Cadiz.

The Azulones remain in the relegation zone for now, but they have significantly improved under new coach Quique Sanchez Flores and there is hope again at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Real Madrid's OGA

Real Madrid's 2021 Ordinary General Assembly was held this weekend and the club's representative members approved all points on the agenda.

Club president Florentino Perez provided an update on the redevelopment work at the Bernabéu, explaining that a revolutionary system has been designed for the playing surface to be removed from the stadium floor and maintained underground in optimum conditions.

Madrid derby dates

The first meeting between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in 2021-22 will take place on Monday, December 13th, at 1.30am IST.

That will be in Matchday 17, with this first Madrid derby of the season being held at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 15:42 [IST]
