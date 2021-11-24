La Liga wrap: Real Madrid go top, Xavi makes Barcelona debut

Xavi kicks off with derby win
Xavi Hernández coached his first match for Barcelona on Saturday night: the Barcelona derby vs RCD Espanyol at Camp Nou.
A Memphis Depay penalty saw Barça kick off the Xavi era with a 1-0 win and there were some positive signs, such as the performance of 17-year-old debutant Ilias Akhomach.
Getafe's statement win
The largest margin of victory of the weekend's Matchday 14 action was Getafe's 4-0 win over Cadiz.
The Azulones remain in the relegation zone for now, but they have significantly improved under new coach Quique Sanchez Flores and there is hope again at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
Real Madrid's OGA
Real Madrid's 2021 Ordinary General Assembly was held this weekend and the club's representative members approved all points on the agenda.
Club president Florentino Perez provided an update on the redevelopment work at the Bernabéu, explaining that a revolutionary system has been designed for the playing surface to be removed from the stadium floor and maintained underground in optimum conditions.
Madrid derby dates
The first meeting between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in 2021-22 will take place on Monday, December 13th, at 1.30am IST.
That will be in Matchday 17, with this first Madrid derby of the season being held at the Santiago Bernabeu.