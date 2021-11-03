Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga wrap: Real Sociedad stay on top, support for Aguero

By
Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad stay one point ahead of the chasing pack in La Liga.

Bengaluru, November 3: Real Sociedad remain on top of La Liga table with the Txuri-urdin sitting one point ahead of the chasing pack on 25 points after their 1-1 Basque Derby draw against local rivals Athletic Bilbao.

The point was enough to keep La Real on top, but they could have easily picked up all three points only for Iker Muniain's stoppage time free-kick to cancel out Alexander Isak's penalty.

From a dramatic Basque derby to messages of support for Sergio Agüero, let us look at some of the other big stories in the top flight of Spanish League.

RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES

Vinicius on song

Vinícius is in terrific form and scored two more goals on Saturday, producing a couple of sublime finishes to steer Real Madrid to a 2-1 win at Elche. This means the Brazilian already has seven La Liga goals this term, more than he scored in the two previous seasons combined.

Barjuan steps up

Barcelona president Joan Laporta's decision to fire Ronald Koeman led to the appointment of Barcelona B coach Sergi Barjuan as interim coach. The long-time Barcelona left-back, who played 267 La Liga matches for the Blaugrana between 1993 and 2002, took charge against Deportivo Alaves at the Camp Nou on Saturday night. The club's difficult spell continued as Alaves held them to a 1-1 draw, Luis Rioja's second-half strike cancelling out Memphis Depay's opener.

Support for Aguero

Support for Aguero

Aguero suffered a scare during Barcelona's draw with Alaves, as he felt chest pains during the match. Following cardiological evaluation, it was decided that he will undergo a diagnostic and therapeutic process over the next three months.

The world of Spanish football has united to show support for the striker, with rival clubs and opposition players posting various messages of backing for the Argentinian on social media.

Statue at Wanda Metropolitano

Statue at Wanda Metropolitano

A statue of former Atletico Madrid player and coach Luis Aragones has been erected outside the Wanda Metropolitano/

The sculpture of the club legend was made possible thanks to the contributions of thousands of Atletico fans.

Getafe secure 1st win

Getafe secure 1st win

There is renewed hope at Getafe after the Azulones secured their first victory of the season by defeating Espanyol 2-1.

Under a Sunday evening downpour, Enes Unal scored two spectacular goals to earn a much-needed three-point haul.

Record for Bono

Record for Bono

Lucas Ocampos celebrated his 100th appearance for Sevilla this weekend with a goal, putting his side on the way to a 2-0 win over CA Osasuna.

The goal was assisted by Sevilla goalkeeper Bono's long pass, making the Moroccan the first shot-stopper to provide an assist this season. Last year, Bono went a step further, scoring a stoppage-time goal for his side against Real Valladolid.

Derby dates

With Espanyol having returned to Spain's top flight, the Catalan derby between the Pericos and their city rivals Barcelona is back. It has now been confirmed that they will meet at the Camp Nou on November 20th, in what will be the first meeting between these clubs since 2019-20.

Comments

MORE LA LIGA NEWS

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Predictions
Match 32 - November 3 2021, 03:30 PM
New Zealand
Scotland
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 15:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 3, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments