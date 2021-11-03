La Liga wrap: Real Sociedad stay on top, support for Aguero

Support for Aguero
Aguero suffered a scare during Barcelona's draw with Alaves, as he felt chest pains during the match. Following cardiological evaluation, it was decided that he will undergo a diagnostic and therapeutic process over the next three months.
The world of Spanish football has united to show support for the striker, with rival clubs and opposition players posting various messages of backing for the Argentinian on social media.
Statue at Wanda Metropolitano
A statue of former Atletico Madrid player and coach Luis Aragones has been erected outside the Wanda Metropolitano/
The sculpture of the club legend was made possible thanks to the contributions of thousands of Atletico fans.
Getafe secure 1st win
There is renewed hope at Getafe after the Azulones secured their first victory of the season by defeating Espanyol 2-1.
Under a Sunday evening downpour, Enes Unal scored two spectacular goals to earn a much-needed three-point haul.
Record for Bono
Lucas Ocampos celebrated his 100th appearance for Sevilla this weekend with a goal, putting his side on the way to a 2-0 win over CA Osasuna.
The goal was assisted by Sevilla goalkeeper Bono's long pass, making the Moroccan the first shot-stopper to provide an assist this season. Last year, Bono went a step further, scoring a stoppage-time goal for his side against Real Valladolid.