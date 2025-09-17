INDW vs AUSW Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch India Women-Australia Women Match Online And On TV?

Football Lamine Yamal Misses Barcelona's Champions League Opener Against Newcastle Due To Injury Barcelona's Lamine Yamal will not play in the Champions League opener against Newcastle due to a groin injury. He has been in excellent form this season but will focus on recovery. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 16:26 [IST]

Barcelona have announced that Lamine Yamal will not participate in their Champions League opener against Newcastle United on Thursday. Yamal, who missed Barcelona's recent 6-0 victory over Valencia due to a groin injury sustained while playing for Spain, has been in excellent form this season. He has contributed four goals, including two assists, in just three LaLiga matches.

The 18-year-old played a key role last season, helping Hansi Flick's team reach the Champions League semi-finals by scoring five goals and providing three assists. Yamal also led the competition with 56 successful dribbles, surpassing AC Milan's Rafael Leao by 17. His next Champions League appearance would make him the player with the most appearances at age 18 or younger, currently standing at 23.

While Yamal stays in Spain to focus on his recovery for an upcoming league match against Getafe, the rest of Barcelona's squad travels to England. Frenkie de Jong is included in Flick's matchday squad after recovering from his own groin issue. However, Alejandro Balde and Gavi are absent due to hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Barcelona aims to kick off their European campaign with a victory as they prepare to face reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain following their match against Newcastle. This encounter marks the fifth competitive meeting between Newcastle and Barcelona. The Magpies won their first clash 3-2 in September 1997 but lost the subsequent three matches against the Spanish side.

As Barcelona navigates these challenges without some key players, they hope to maintain momentum in both domestic and European competitions. The team's depth will be tested as they aim for success across multiple fronts this season.