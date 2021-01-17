Lampard calm on Werner drought despite missing 'bread and butter' chance

London, January 17: Frank Lampard is remaining patient amid Timo Werner's Premier League goal drought despite the striker missing a glorious chance late on in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Fulham.
Although Germany international Werner scored in the recent FA Cup win over Morecambe, he went into Saturday's match without a goal in his previous nine league games.
That was already his longest run without a goal since going 11 matches without netting in 2016.
He had a fine chance to finally end that difficult spell in the latter stages when he was put through on goal by Christian Pulisic, but he missed the target when one-on-one with Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.
Luckily for Chelsea and Lampard, the excellent Mason Mount had already netted what proved to be the winner.
Lampard put on a brave face for Werner at full-time, though he did not completely hide his disappointment.
When asked if he was worried about Werner's dry spell, Lampard told Sky Sports: "I think it's normal.
"If you don't score as regularly as you want – he scored last week in the FA Cup. Those are the goals I've seen him score many times, his bread and butter is going through like that and scoring.
"He has to keep on working, that's the only way out of it. We've all been there. If you're a goalscorer or striker, get back on the training pitch, be pleased that you're getting in there and go again.
"It will go in for him, because he's high quality. We're getting him in positions there when he came on, and he will score."
11 - Mason Mount's opener was the 11th goal Chelsea have scored in the final 15 minutes of Premier League matches this season; no side has netted more in this time period in the competition in 2020-21 (level with Leicester City). Breakthrough. pic.twitter.com/WhAgFGwH6B— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 16, 2021
Chelsea's winner came 12 minutes from time, rather late in the day considering struggling Fulham were reduced to 10 men in the 44th minute when Antonee Robinson was sent off for a wild lunge on Cesar Azpilicueta.
But Lampard insists he had faith they would get the job done and he paid tribute to Mount, whose seven key passes in a single match has only been bettered three times in the Premier League this term.
"I trust in the quality of the players," he added. "Mason, I thought, was outstanding in the game anyway, so he deserves the accolades for how he played.
"I did have a feeling we were going to get the goal because it was constant pressure. It was just staying patient, staying quick with our passing, which I think we did.
"I changed it to bring Tammy [Abraham] on to get him and Oli [Olivier Giroud] up front. I wanted to bring Callum [Hudson-Odoi] on for his one-versus-one [abilities]. Callum could have deserved to start today, to be fair.
"It's not easy selections for me on that side of the pitch at the moment, so he added, Tammy added and Timo added, just disappointed he didn't get his goal.
"Mason was in a slightly deeper role at that point, but he arrived in the box. He needs to score more goals and he knows that, but his quality is brilliant and his attitude is brilliant."
Victory moved Chelsea up to seventh in the Premier League, and they are in action again on Tuesday as they go to Leicester City.