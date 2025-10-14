Football Latvia vs England Live Streaming: Where to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match on TV and Online? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 23:16 [IST]

A buoyant England are up against Latvia in an important World Cup Qualifiers match on Tuesday (October 14).

England head to Riga needing just one more win to seal their 2026 World Cup spot. Under Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions remain unbeaten and have yet to concede in qualifying. Fresh off a 3-0 friendly win over Wales, confidence is high as Harry Kane returns from injury to lead the line.

Latvia, meanwhile, have managed only one win in six games and were held 2-2 by Andorra last time out. Missing key men Roberts Uldrikis and Kristers Tobers, Paolo Nicolato's side face a huge task against England's attacking depth and rock-solid defense. Expect Tuchel's men to control proceedings and continue their perfect run on the road to North America.

Latvia vs England Predicted XIs:

Latvia: Zviedris, Savalnieks, Balodis, Cernomordijs, Jurkovskis, Ciganiks, Zelenkovs, Varslavans, Ikaunieks, Sits, Gutkovskis

England: Pickford, Konsa, Guehi, Stones, Spence, Anderson, Rice, Saka, Rogers, Rashford, Kane

Latvia vs England UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Schedule

What Time Will Latvia vs England Start?

The World Cup qualifier between Latvia and England kicks off at 7:45 PM BST on Tuesday, October 14.In India, the match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday, October 15.

Where Will the Latvia vs England Match be Played?

The match is scheduled to be held at Daugava Stadium in Riga.

Latvia vs England Live Streaming and Telecast: Where to Watch WC Qualifiers Match on TV and Online

Where to watch Latvia vs England in India?

The Latvia vs England clash will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and telecast on Sony Ten 1, starting at 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday, October 15.

Where to Watch Latvia vs England in the UK?

In the UK, fans can watch the Latvia vs England match live on ITV1, ITV with coverage starting at 7:45 PM BST on Tuesday.

How to Watch Latvia vs England in the USA?

The Latvia vs England match will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 2 from 2:45 pm ET in the USA and other respective time zones.

Where to Watch Latvia vs England UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Match in Nigeria?

In Nigeria, the Latvia vs England match will be available live on DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, and SuperSport Maximo 2, starting at 8:15 PM WAT on Tuesday.

Where to Watch the Latvia vs England UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Match in Australia?

In Australia, the Latvia vs England match will be shown live on Stan Sport, starting at 5:45 AM AEST on Wednesday.