Laurent Blanc: Pogba is a better player than Vieira

Kolkata, June 8: Former Paris Saint-German manager Laurent Blanc in a surprise admission said Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba is a better player than his former colleague Patrick Vieira.
Though Pogba returned to United in 2016 for a record £89m, the French midfielder has failed to justify his price tag. The midfielder has been an inconsistent performer for his club and country.
Pogba was even left out of United’s starting XI by Mourinho for a number of games last season.
But Blanc, who also had played for United and won World Cup with France has put his weight behind country's one of the best prospects.
Blanc has insisted with age by his Pogba will only improve and that has the talent to be excel than Vieira, who during his days was regarded as world's one of the best midfielders and guided his teams to three Premier Leagues, as many Serie A titles and the World Cup.
“I think he’s a new player, let’s not forget he’s young, so I think he still has room to improve,’ Blanc told FIFA.com.
“In my generation we have very physically impressive players, like Patrick Vieira, for example.
“Technically speaking Patrick is really good, but he is not as good as Pogba, especially in terms of attacking.
“If he can optimise his physical potential and his technique, he will be able to score many goals.
“He is well ahead of the other players in terms of physical levels, it will make a difference at some point in the game.”
“In the next few years, I think if Pogba does not suffer from injury problems, he will be one of the key players for France and also his club, lucky enough to have Pogba.”
Pogba is now expected to play a key role for Didier Deschamps’ France team in this summer’s World Cup in Russia which kicks off next week.
Meanwhile, Blanc who is without a job since his PSG exit in 2016 is said to be now preparing to take charge at Stamford Bridge as Blues next boss. The French manager reportedly has already agreed on verbal terms with the Premier League side and could be revealed as their new boss before the World Cup.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends