Laurent Koscielny confirms plans to leave Arsenal after 2020

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty
Bengaluru, August 5: Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has revealed his intentions to leave Emirates after the expiration of his current contract in 2020.

The 31-year-old has been with the North London club for the last eight years and has cemented his place among the Gunners' greats. He signed a long-term contract extension two seasons ago, which tied him to Arsenal until 2020. But he has now revealed that he is not planning on extending his stay at London once the contract expires.

The 32-year-old defender has been on the sidelines since suffering an injury in the Europa League semi-final against Atletico Madrid, an injury that also saw him miss the FIFA World Cup 2018 for France.

He is set to remain out of action for the rest of the year and new Arsenal boss Unai Emery quickly moved to strengthen the backline by acquiring Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

In a candid interview, the defender has addressed the fact that after his recovery, he does not see a long-term future at Arsenal.

But the defender gave no room for any immediate speculation of a move out of Arsenal by suggesting that he is happy with his family in London.

"I'm under contract until June 2020. Afterwards? I'm thinking of moving on, but I do not know where," he told 'Nice-Matin'.

"This is not relevant anyway! I am in England, my family too. Then there will inevitably be a lot of question marks," he added.

"The bottom line is to have health. I learned to revitalise because there are so many more serious things in life."

Arsenal will kick-off their campaign against last year's winners Manchester City in the next weekend, which will also be Emery's first game in charge.

However, the North London side has suffered a serious blow this week when left-back Sead Kolasinac was declared out injured for almost two months.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 5, 2018, 17:58 [IST]
