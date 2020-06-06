Lockdown Diaries: Lavelle Women's Football Club's fitness routine at home

Bengaluru, June 6: Though football is yet to resume due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many clubs are exploring different ways to help its players stay fit during the lockdown days and the Bengaluru-based Roses of the Lavelle Women's Football Club (LWFC) is setting a benchmark in this regard.
Apart from adage 'go to bed early and rise early' the LWFC players have been engaging at some simple workout exercises at home to go along with their online studies. All the exercises are done in the morning to the count of 20.
Named after the famous American football player Rose Lavelle, one of the main aims behind the launch of LWFC in 2013 was to nurture a dedicated fitness programme for girls in schools while also helping them in chasing their passion of playing football.
The club had finished as runners-up in the Women's Amateur League, held at the Bangalore Football Stadium recently to commemorate the International Women's Day.
Lavelle impress in amateur league
"Fitness is crucial especially during this lockdown period and hence we're giving it priority. In our training routine, the emphasis is on the thigh, knee and calf muscles. Most of them are some simple exercises which can be done at home," said LWFC official Kala Kanthan.
Jumping jack
They start off with a simple warm up exercise start the jumping jack which is a fun whole body exercise as it helps in improving the stamina, activiates the cardiovascular system and elevates energy levels.
Squats
After that, they move onto squats which are excellent for the muscles of the lower body and it can be performed in a multitude of variations such as side kicks which benefits the core muscles of the lower part of the body
Single leg bridge
They then move to toning which is the single leg bridge exercise. This is an exercise for the abs and thighs and it strengthens the muscles and helps stabilise the spine.
High knee jacks
This is followed by a cardio intensive exercise performed at a fast pace, which strengthens all the muscles in your legs, gets your heart rate up and improves momentum, co-ordination and flexibility.
Fire hydrant
This excellent exercise, which is one of the easiest workouts at home, lowers the injury of risk, especially when done regularly.