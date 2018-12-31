Lazio and Inter target Manchester United outcast Darmian

Bengaluru, December 31: Serie A duo Lazio and Inter Milan are interested in signing Manchester United and Italy defender Matteo Darmian, according to reports.
The Italian full-back is a free agent in the summer and will be free to speak to overseas clubs from January 1.
The 29-year-old is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford where he has started just four games this season and a return to his native Italy looks more likely now, a year after a move to Juventus fell through as both clubs failed to agree a deal.
Although he is available for free in the summer, the Italian media claim that both Inter and Lazio have a chance of agreeing a nominal fee next month for the experienced defender, and will want to add him to their ranks for the second half of the season.
Darmian is free to pen a lucrative pre-contract and sit out the final six months of his deal at Old Trafford and walk away at the end of the campaign for nothing.
Inter, meanwhile, may look to offload Dalbert if they are to move for Darmian. West Ham are reportedly keen on the Brazilian left-back when the window opens next week.
Darmian moved to Old Trafford from Torino when Louis Van Gaal was in charge in 2015. Darmian made just four Premier League starts under Jose Mourinho before United replaced the Portuguese with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this month.
Lazio could opt to sell Jordan Lukaku to make room for the Italian international. Lukaku is also on the Hammers radar as well with Leicester City closely monitoring his situation.
Lazio, could also make a move for Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta if they fail to land Darmian.
Zappacosta was a £22million signing from Torino in August 2017 but has made just 10 appearances for the Blues this season, and played just twice as a sub in the Premier League, with new boss Maurizio Sarri using a four-man defence.