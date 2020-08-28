Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lazio sign Reina from AC Milan permanently

By
Pepe Reina
Pepe Reina was currently on loan at Aston Villa.

Bengaluru, August 28: Serie A side Lazio have signed Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina from AC Milan on a permanent deal.

The 37-year-old joined Milan in 2018 after a three-year stint at Napoli but made just 13 appearances for the club.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Premier League club Aston Villa from January, as a cover for injured first-choice keeper Tom Heaton.

"Lazio announces that it has permanently acquired the sports services of Jose Manuel Reina Paez," the club said in a brief statement.

At Lazio, he is expected to serve as backup to Albanian Thomas Strakosha.

"I'm happy with his arrival, he has incredible experience. He is one of the strongest goalkeepers in history and he will help me improve," Strakosha said.

Lazio had finished fourth in Serie A last season and made the UEFA Champions League cut for the first time in 13 years.

The new Serie A season will start on September 19.

Serie A Points Table

Reina, who won 36 caps for Spain and was part of their 2010 FIFA World Cup-winning squad, where he was as understudy to skipper Iker Casillas.

He spent eight seasons at Liverpool, where he won the Premier League Golden Glove award for most clean sheets in his first three seasons with the club.

In a roller-coaster club career, Reina made 394 appearances for Liverpool before moving to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in 2014.

That was followed by spells at Serie A clubs Napoli and AC Milan.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More PEPE REINA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 28, 2020, 11:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More