Football Le Classique Between Marseille And PSG Postponed To Monday Due To Severe Storm Warnings The Ligue 1 clash between Marseille and PSG has been rescheduled for Monday due to severe weather warnings. The match was initially set for Sunday but was delayed less than seven hours before kick-off. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Marseille at the Stade Velodrome has been rescheduled due to severe weather warnings in southern France. Originally set for Sunday, the match will now take place on Monday. PSG, who have started their Ligue 1 title defence with four consecutive victories, were eager to maintain their perfect record in this highly anticipated fixture.

The decision to postpone the game was made less than seven hours before the initial kick-off time. An orange alert was issued for rain, flooding, and thunderstorms in the Bouches-du-Rhone region. Some areas are expected to receive up to 120mm of rain. Consequently, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) announced that the match would be played on Monday at 8pm local time.

This upcoming encounter marks the 110th meeting between these two teams across all competitions. PSG have dominated with 52 wins out of these matches, while there have been 23 draws and 34 defeats for them. Marseille have not won any of their last 12 home games against PSG in Ligue 1, suffering nine losses and drawing three times.

Marseille's recent form has been inconsistent under Roberto De Zerbi. They have managed two wins but also suffered two defeats this season. Both losses came from late goals against Rennes and Lyon. Additionally, Marseille have failed to score against PSG at home in their last six league meetings.

The rescheduled match promises to be a significant test for both teams as they aim to assert dominance in this historic rivalry. With PSG looking to extend their winning streak and Marseille seeking redemption at home, fans can expect an intense battle on Monday night.