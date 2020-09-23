Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Leeds agree Llorente deal with Real Sociedad

By Tom Webber
Diego Llorente
Marcelo Bielsa could soon have a defensive reinforcement after Leeds United and Real Sociedad agreed a deal for Diego Llorente.

London, September 23: Leeds United moved a step closer to the signing of Diego Llorente after Real Sociedad announced the teams have reached an agreement in principle.

The move is subject to Llorente passing a medical at Leeds in a deal that reportedly could reach £18.7million (€20m).

The former Real Madrid centre-back joined Sociedad in 2017 following successful loan spells at Rayo Vallecano and Malaga in La Liga.

A statement issued by his club read: "Real Sociedad would like to thank Diego for the professionalism and commitment shown during the three years that he has been here, at the same time wishing him the best for his personal and professional future."

Spain international Llorente will likely have to compete with captain Liam Cooper and new signing Robin Koch for a starting place in the centre of defence.

Leeds have three points from their opening two Premier League games, having bounced back from losing 4-3 at Liverpool to defeat Fulham by the same scoreline.

More MARCELO BIELSA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, September 23, 2020, 2:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More