Football Leeds United Urged By Daniel Farke To Make Elland Road A Fortress Against West Ham Daniel Farke emphasises the importance of making Elland Road a fortress as Leeds United prepares to face West Ham in a vital Premier League match. Both teams seek crucial points to improve their standings. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Leeds United are gearing up for a crucial Premier League clash against West Ham United at Elland Road. Daniel Farke, the Leeds manager, has emphasised the importance of turning their home ground into a stronghold. Leeds currently sit 16th in the league with eight points from eight matches and are eager to end a three-game winless streak following their recent 2-0 loss to Burnley.

West Ham have been more successful on the road this season, collecting all their points away from home. Nuno Espirito Santo, still seeking his first win as West Ham's manager, is determined to improve his team's performance. "We are not getting enough points—that's the main issue," Nuno stated. He stressed the need for better play both at home and away.

Leeds have secured five of their eight points at home this season, with one win, two draws, and one defeat. However, they have struggled against West Ham at Elland Road since February 2003, failing to secure a victory in their last four encounters there. Farke highlighted the significance of a strong home record for newly promoted teams aiming to stay in the Premier League.

West Ham's current position is 19th with just four points. They are desperate to break a five-game winless run after losing 2-0 to Brentford recently. Despite conceding many set-pieces, Nuno believes his team is improving defensively but acknowledges they must stop conceding easy goals.

For Leeds United, Noah Okafor has been impressive since joining in the summer. He has scored twice in five appearances, converting all shots on target and averaging a goal every 154 minutes. Meanwhile, Jarrod Bowen stands out for West Ham with three goals in eight games, accounting for half of West Ham's total goals this season.

Leeds have historically performed well against West Ham at home, winning eight out of nine league meetings between 1996 and 2005. However, they haven't beaten West Ham in their last four encounters at Elland Road (two draws and two losses). Conversely, West Ham have won four of their last six league matches against Leeds.

Match Prediction and Statistics

The match prediction leans towards a Leeds United victory based on past performances and current form. Leeds average 13 shots per game this season—the highest for a promoted team since their own campaign in 2020-21—but struggle with a low conversion rate of 6.7%. This is their lowest since records began in 2013-14.

West Ham will be cautious of consecutive defeats against promoted teams after losing to Sunderland earlier this season. Their recent loss to Tottenham ended a long unbeaten run at Elland Road. The OPTA win probability suggests Leeds have a 43.4% chance of winning, while West Ham's chances stand at 29.8%, with a draw predicted at 26.7%.

Both teams are keenly aware of what’s at stake as they prepare for Friday’s match under the lights at Elland Road. With both sides needing points desperately, it promises to be an intense encounter that could significantly impact their respective seasons moving forward.