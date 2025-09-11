Football Leeds United's Daniel Farke Stresses Importance Of Earning Points To Stay In Premier League Daniel Farke highlights the necessity for Leeds United to accumulate points in their quest for Premier League survival as they prepare for a crucial match against Fulham. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

Leeds United are gearing up for a crucial match against Fulham, aiming for their first away victory in the Premier League this season. Fulham, on the other hand, are still seeking their initial win of the campaign. Leeds began their season with a 1-0 win over Everton at Elland Road but have since faced a loss to Arsenal and a draw with Newcastle.

Fulham recently suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in a west London derby. A controversial VAR decision left them frustrated. Despite this setback, they strengthened their squad on deadline day by signing Samuel Chukwueze and Kevin. However, a potential deal for Chelsea's Tyrique George did not materialise.

Leeds' manager Daniel Farke emphasised the importance of earning their place in the league. "I'm already focused on the next game," he stated. "It's fair to say we are not dancing on the table." He stressed the need for openness and transparency within the club, focusing on securing as many points as possible.

For Fulham, Samuel Chukwueze could be pivotal if he regains his form from Villarreal, where he contributed significantly with goals and chances created. Meanwhile, Leeds' Anton Stach has been impressive, creating 10 chances this season—only Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has more.

Fulham captain Tom Cairney marked his decade-long tenure with the club. Reflecting on his journey, Cairney said, "I always try and better myself... I'm extremely proud and honoured to have had this ride with a special football club."

Historical Match Insights

The recent encounters between Fulham and Leeds have been high-scoring affairs, averaging 4.5 goals per game in their last four meetings. Leeds secured victories in both fixtures during the 2020-21 season, while Fulham won both matches in 2022-23.

Fulham are currently experiencing a winless streak of four league games—their longest since April 2023. They risk failing to secure a win in their first four top-flight matches for only the fourth time in history.

Leeds have struggled away from home in London, losing their last eight Premier League matches there and conceding 26 goals. Their last victory in London was against Brentford at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Defensive Concerns

Defensively, Fulham have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 league games and have managed just five clean sheets in their previous 43 matches. Since the start of the 2022-23 season, only West Ham has fewer clean sheets among ever-present Premier League teams than Fulham.

Leeds have also faced challenges this season; they went without recording a shot for 66 minutes during their loss to Arsenal but lead the league in shots taken while level in games.

According to Opta's win probability model, Fulham have a 56.6% chance of winning against Leeds, while Leeds stand at 21%, with a draw predicted at 22.5%.