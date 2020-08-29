Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Leeds United sign Rodrigo from Valencia for club-record fee

By Joe Wright
rodrigo moreno
Spain international Rodrigo Moreno has left Valencia for Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United.

London, August 29: Leeds United have announced the signing of striker Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia for a club-record fee.

The 29-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Marcelo Bielsa's side, who secured promotion to the Premier League in 2019-20.

The Spain international moves to Elland Road for a reported £26million (€30m).

Valencia confirm Rodrigo exit

Rodrigo scored just seven goals in 34 appearances in all competitions last season, although his campaign was disrupted by knee problems.

Previously with Benfica, he was part of a treble-winning side in 2013-14 and twice reached the Europa League final before joining Valencia in 2014.

He scored five goals in seven appearances in the Copa del Rey in 2018-19, including the winner in the final against Barcelona, as Valencia lifted the trophy in their centenary year.

More RODRIGO MORENO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
CSK pacer Chahar goes into quarantine
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 29, 2020, 14:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More