Football Leeds United Completes £10m Signing Of James Justin From Leicester City Leeds United has signed defender James Justin from Leicester City for an initial fee of £8m. This marks Leeds' 10th signing as they aim to secure their Premier League status. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 23:51 [IST]

Leeds United have surpassed the £100 million mark in their summer spending spree by securing James Justin from Leicester City. The 27-year-old defender has signed a four-year contract with Leeds, joining for an initial fee of £8 million, potentially rising to £10 million with add-ons. This acquisition marks Leeds' tenth signing of the transfer window as they aim to solidify their position in the Premier League following their promotion.

Justin's journey to Leeds comes after a significant stint at Leicester City, where he played 169 matches across various competitions since joining from Luton Town in 2019. During his time with the Foxes, he was instrumental in their FA Cup victory in the 2020-21 season and contributed significantly during their Championship-winning campaign in 2023-24.

Last season, Justin made 36 appearances for Leicester in the Premier League, scoring twice and providing two assists. Despite these contributions, Leicester faced relegation to the second tier. Justin expressed his excitement about joining Leeds, stating, "To join a club of this size and to have the history it has had and being back in the Premier League was a massive thing for me, so I'm over the moon to have joined."

The atmosphere at Elland Road is renowned worldwide, and Justin is eager to experience it as part of the home team. He remarked on how daunting it can be for visiting teams but is thrilled to have the support of Leeds fans now. His debut might not occur during Leeds' EFL Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday; however, he could feature against Newcastle United over the weekend.

Leeds began their Premier League campaign with a victory over Everton but suffered a heavy defeat against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium. The club's management hopes that new signings like Justin will strengthen their squad and help them maintain their top-flight status. With ten new players added this summer, Leeds are focused on building a competitive team capable of facing Premier League challenges.

The addition of James Justin reflects Leeds United's commitment to enhancing their squad depth and quality. As they continue their journey in England's top division, fans eagerly anticipate seeing how these new signings will contribute to the team's success.