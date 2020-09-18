Leeds United want Serie A midfield maestro, a good deal?

Kolkata, September 18: Leeds United had to wait for 16 long years to get themselves back into the Premier League and under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa, they look a vastly improved team.
The Whites have been very active in the transfer market with the first-team additions of Rodrigo Moreno and Robin Koch.
However, it looks as though they are far from done in the market and are said to be keen on signing Udinese star midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.
Clubs like Juventus and Roma have been linked with the services of the 26-year-old playmaker and it would certainly not be an easy task for the Whites to bring the Argentinian to Elland Road.
But if they can, this could potentially be a signing that could take Leeds to a whole new level if they can pull this off.
De Paul is one of the most underrated footballers in Europe at the moment and a move to the Premier League should be appealing for the attacking midfielder.
The brand of football Bielsa practices would be encouraging for any attacking-minded player and in the game against Liverpool, the Argentinian maestro also showed the Premier League that he wants to keep on playing on the front foot rather than taking a conservative approach.
De Paul's appears ability to carry the ball forward effortlessly and passing would align nicely with Bielsa’s vertical approach that is moving the ball forwards from deeper areas as quickly as possible.
At Udinese, De Paul has been directly involved in 41 Serie A goals over the past three campaigns having scored 20 times and assisted on 21 occasions. Al Leeds, he could be used alongside or as the replacement of veteran Pablo Hernandez who has been instrumental in the clubs' rise under Bielsa in the role of creator in chief.
Everything points towards De Paul being one of the final pieces in Bielsa’s jigsaw as he seeks to take the Premier League by storm. De Paul might cost Leeds a fortune, but it seems like a deal that could potentially guarantee them a top-half finish at least and possibly even a fight for a spot in the Europa League.