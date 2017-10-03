Gerrard honoured with Legends of Football award

Football
Posted By: Chitrangada
Bengaluru, October 3rd: London witnessed a starry night as former Liverpool great Steven Gerrard was honoured with the prestigious Legends of Football award, on Monday (October 2nd) night.

Known as one of the most renowned charity events, the former footballer turned manager received the award cheered on by a hoard of former team-mates.

With a starry audience in attendance for the gala, former team-mates Xabi Alonso and Jamie Carragher took to the stage to pay homage to the former midfielder.


Back in 2016 when the Premier League was celebrating 25 seasons, the Legends of Football award was given to the players who had scored a century of Premier League goals, with David Beckham being honoured back in 2015.

Fomer Liverpool and England captain Gerrard joined the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Pele, Sir Bobby Charlton, amongst others as he was bestowed with the award, cheered on by a hoard of players and managers.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 3, 2017, 16:17 [IST]
