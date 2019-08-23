Football
Legia Warsaw 0-0 Rangers: Gerrard's men take deserved draw back to Ibrox

By Opta
Steven Gerrards Rangers claimed a 0-0 draw against Legia Warsaw
Steven Gerrard's Rangers claimed a 0-0 draw against Legia Warsaw

Warsaw, August 23: Rangers put themselves in a good position to reach the group stages of the Europa League by claiming a 0-0 draw at Legia Warsaw.

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor was solid for the visitors yet far from over-worked at the Polish Army Stadium as his team-mates performed with distinction.

Alfredo Morelos came closest to finding a valuable away goal during the second half as the Scottish club showed they can enter next week's return fixture with confidence.

Sheyi Ojo and Joe Aribo passed up early chances as Rangers made a composed start amid a considerable din from the home support.

McGregor beat away a venomous strike from Cafu after the half hour, but Steven Gerrard’s side remained in control – Scott Arfield putting the ball in the net only to be penalised for a foul on Legia keeper Radoslaw Majecki.

The hosts should have hit the front with an hour played when centre-back Igor Lewczuk rose unchallenged at the back post but powered his header off target.

Rangers hit back, Majecki saving with his feet to thwart Morelos – the combustible forward later picking up a needless booking for blocking a free-kick deep in the Legia half.

Marko Vesovic had McGregor at full stretch to keep out his 74th-minute strike but Rangers will return to Ibrox deservedly on level terms.

More RANGERS News

Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 1:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 23, 2019

