Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Leicester City ready to sell Maguire if they manage to land Lascelles

Written By: Snehanjan Banerjee
Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire
Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire

Bengaluru, July 29: Manchester United have received a timely boost in their pursuit of English international defender Harry Maguire with Leicester City closing in on Newcastle United centre-back Jamaal Lascelles.

Reports say that the Foxes are planning a £35million offer for the Derby-born Newcastle captain and his possible capture could free the path for United to launch their £60m bid for Leicester’s 25-year-old England World Cup star Maguire.

The 25-year-old is reportedly desperate for the move to go through although Leicester's Thai owners are reluctant to sell after losing one of their stars Riyad Mahrez, who moved to champions Manchester City last month for a club record fee of 60million pounds ($79 million).

Maguire, who impressed alongside John Stones in England's run to the World Cup semi-finals, will cost 65million pounds with part of the being recouped by selling Argentinian defender Marcos Rojo whom United value at around 30million pounds and also the potential sale of Italian full-back Matteo Darmian.

Rojo has attracted interest from Premier League newboys Wolverhampton Wanderers whilst Darmian is coveted by both the Milan clubs.

Maguire played every minute of 'The Foxes' league campaign last season after signing from Hull City on a five year contract, not only stood out in defence at the World Cup but capped off his first major finals with a goal in the 2-0 win over Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Lascelles, 24, was voted the Toon’s Player of the Year last season and he would be the perfect replacement should Maguire end up at Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts on Thursday (August 9).

According to reports in France, Foxes boss Claude Puel has also sounded out to Getafe over a £31m move for their outstanding in-demand centre-half Djene Dakonam.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SL 193/10 (34.3 vs SA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, July 29, 2018, 12:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue