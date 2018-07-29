Leicester City ready to sell Maguire if they manage to land Lascelles

Bengaluru, July 29: Manchester United have received a timely boost in their pursuit of English international defender Harry Maguire with Leicester City closing in on Newcastle United centre-back Jamaal Lascelles.
Reports say that the Foxes are planning a £35million offer for the Derby-born Newcastle captain and his possible capture could free the path for United to launch their £60m bid for Leicester’s 25-year-old England World Cup star Maguire.
The 25-year-old is reportedly desperate for the move to go through although Leicester's Thai owners are reluctant to sell after losing one of their stars Riyad Mahrez, who moved to champions Manchester City last month for a club record fee of 60million pounds ($79 million).
Maguire, who impressed alongside John Stones in England's run to the World Cup semi-finals, will cost 65million pounds with part of the being recouped by selling Argentinian defender Marcos Rojo whom United value at around 30million pounds and also the potential sale of Italian full-back Matteo Darmian.
Rojo has attracted interest from Premier League newboys Wolverhampton Wanderers whilst Darmian is coveted by both the Milan clubs.
Maguire played every minute of 'The Foxes' league campaign last season after signing from Hull City on a five year contract, not only stood out in defence at the World Cup but capped off his first major finals with a goal in the 2-0 win over Sweden in the quarter-finals.
Lascelles, 24, was voted the Toon’s Player of the Year last season and he would be the perfect replacement should Maguire end up at Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts on Thursday (August 9).
According to reports in France, Foxes boss Claude Puel has also sounded out to Getafe over a £31m move for their outstanding in-demand centre-half Djene Dakonam.