Leicester City to rival AC Milan for Porto star: Why Rodgers should get it done

Bengaluru, March 15: Leicester City are hoping to steal a march on AC Milan in the race to sign Porto midfielder Otavio, who has been a star presence in the Portuguese league for quite a time.
His current deal with the Portuguese giants expires at the end of the season, meaning he will be available as a free agent in the summer. And it has reportedly put Brendan Rodgers on red alert.
His performance this season
Otavio produced nine assists last season as Porto acquired the Primeira Liga title back from bitter rivals Benfica. He has continued the fine form this season as well playing as a number 10. Although, he has struggled with injuries this campaign but still has managed three goals and four assists in 15 league games.
Transfer Situation
Milan earlier were said to be leading the race for his signature and have reportedly offered Otavio a four-year deal worth £25,000 per week. But Leicester too now have apparently joined that race while the likes of Wolves, Roma, Arsenal and Napoli also have shown interest.
How can he fit in at Leicester?
The Foxes are not exactly lacking in the creativity department, with the likes James Maddison, Youri Tielemens and Harvey Barnes blooming into some of the Premier League’s most productive performers. However, Brendan Rodgers do need more strength from the bench if they are to challenge for a title anytime soon. Leicester have once again struggled this season following the injury absences from Maddison and Barnes. And Otavio can be a valuable addition in that aspect.
At 26, he is currently playing at his peak and would undoubtedly add a lot of quality to Leicester’s first-team. Considering his versatility of playing anywhere across the attacking third, he could be a great cover for Maddison and Barnes for free. So, all in all, the move ticks every box for Leicester as of now.