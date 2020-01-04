Football
Leicester stars going nowhere in January unless we want them to, insists Rodgers

By Joe Wright
James Maddison
Brendan Rodgers does not expect any of Leicester City's big names to leave in January, regardless of transfer rumours.

London, January 4: Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers insists they will not sell any of their star players unless the club decides they want them to leave.

With the Foxes second in the Premier League, in the semifinals of the EFL Cup and with an FA Cup clash against Wigan Athletic to come on Saturday, 2019-20 is shaping up to be a strong season.

Leicester's form has seen some of their top players linked with moves elsewhere, with Manchester United said to be interested in James Maddison and Ben Chilwell a reported target for Chelsea and Manchester City.

Rumour Has It: Man Utd identify Maddison, Grealish as January targets

Rodgers, though, is not prepared to entertain offers for any player he wants to keep at the King Power Stadium.

"Nobody will leave here that we don't want to go," he told reporters on Friday. "I think we've had a couple of enquiries in terms of loans and for some of our younger players.

"But the players that are always talked about and mentioned, there will be nobody going."

Rodgers would like to bring in some fresh faces in the transfer window to help Leicester's top-four push, but he accepts it is a difficult time to buy.

"We know if we're going to be playing European football next season then we're going to need the depth, but January is a very difficult month," he added.

"I think we'll see if we can improve the squad and if we don't then we'll have to wait until the summer but as I've said before we're in a really good place and we don't want to stockpile.

"They have to be players that are going to improve the squad."

More LEICESTER CITY News

Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 3:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020

