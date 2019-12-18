Leicester City want Juventus defender, a good choice?

Kolkata, December 18: Leicester City have been the success story of the 2019-20 Premier League season with Brendan Rodgers inspiring the Foxes to another level.
The club that became largely a mid-table side since their historic Premier League triumph in the 2015-16 season, have raised the bar since the appointment of Rodgers.
Leicester City's stunning form has seen them becoming the closest competitors of ruthless Liverpool in the title race.
They are four points ahead champions Manchester City which is indeed a huge achievement. And, with Rodgers committing his future to the club on a long-term basis, it seems that the ambitious board of the club are ready to back their manager in the upcoming transfer window in January.
The Foxes parted ways with Harry Maguire in the summer as he made his move to Manchester United. Leicester could not replace the English international and in fact they have hardly missed him with Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans making a formidable defensive pairing between them.
However, it is rumoured strongly that the Foxes are keen to add a new face to their defence so that they have enough options when the squad gets stretched by injuries. And, they have reportedly identified Merih Demiral of Juventus as their primary target. The 21-year-old Turkish international moved to the Turin giants in the summer of 2019 from Sassuolo but has struggled for playing time and might be open to a new challenge.
Demiral plays alongside Soyuncu in the Turkish national set-up and it is imperative to say that they know each other very well. Evans is 31 and is always injury prone. So, it would be a wise move by Leicester to sign a quality alternative to Evans at the heart of the defence. And, in Demiral, they would get a solid option who is already familiar with their star defender.
Demiral's quality is undisputed as we all know Juventus hardly makes a bad decision regarding transfers. It's just that the Old Lady have a lot of quality and options at the back which is the reason why Demiral's gametime has been limited to just 270 minutes. At Leicester, the 21-year-old would be a value addition and that too in the long run for the club which deserves every bit of success for the ambition they have shown in the last few years. And, with a manager like Rodgers on board, they are certainly on the right track.