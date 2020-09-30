Leicester close to signing Fofana from Saint-Etienne

Bengaluru, September 30: Former Premier League champions Leicester City have reportedly agreed to sign Ligue 1 club Saint-Etienne's defender Wesley Fofana, in what could be a record deal.
The 19-year-old teenager made 14 Ligue 1 appearances last season, played two matches in the Europa League, and helped Saint-Etienne reach the Coupe de France final, where they lost 0-1 to Paris Saint-Germain.In a statement, the Ligue 1 club said:
Saint-Etienne said the decision to sell Fofana was reached collaboratively by the club's board and shareholders, describing Leicester's bid as exceptional, especially given the uncertain economic context caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crisis.
"AS Saint-Etienne reached an agreement on Tuesday evening with Leicester for the transfer of their defender Wesley Fofana. The amount of this transfer is the largest ever obtained by the club," a club statement said.
🔴 L’#ASSE a conclu un accord avec @LCFC, actuel leader de Premier League, pour le transfert de Wesley #Fofana. La décision de céder le joueur pour un montant record a été prise de manière collégiale par le Directoire et les actionnaires.— AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) September 29, 2020
📝 Lire le communiqué complet 👇
There are unconfirmed reports that the Foxes will pay a fee in the region of £30 million for Marseille-born Fofana, with the transfer a huge financial boost for the cash-strapped Saint-Etienne.
It was only in April that Fofana signed a new four-year contract with Saint-Etienne, who are coached by former Leicester boss Claude Puel.
However, Fofana told French publication L'Equipe that the chance to move to Leicester was irresistible.
"Coming from a poor family from the northern districts of Marseille, I can't turn this down. I would be mad to say no to Leicester," Fofana said.
Leicester are in good form in the Premier League, having won all the three matches they played, include a stunning 5-2 win over former champions Manchester City at their own backyard.
The Foxes, who are currently on top of the table with champions Liverpool are yet to make an official comment on Fofana's transfer.
Leicester next play West Ham United at their home ground (Kings Power Stadium) on Sunday (October 4).
(With inputs from Agencies)