Football Winning In Sport Enhances Life Quality, Says Crystal Palace Boss Oliver Glasner Oliver Glasner, manager of Crystal Palace, highlights that winning in sport improves life quality. As they face challenging fixtures ahead, he encourages players to embrace their dreams and strive for success. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 13:26 [IST]

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is eager to return to winning form, emphasising that life feels better with victories in sports. The Eagles' impressive 19-match unbeaten streak, which included triumphs in the FA Cup and Community Shield, ended with a late loss to Everton before the international break. Upcoming challenges include matches against Bournemouth, AEK Larnaca, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

Bournemouth's strong start to the season sees them two points ahead of Palace in fourth place. Despite losing key defenders, they quickly filled those gaps. AC Milan loanee Alex Jimenez aims to leverage his Serie A experience for Bournemouth's benefit. "The pace here is quicker than in Serie A," Jimenez shared on the club website. "I've gained confidence from playing there and hope it helps me in England."

Glasner, who was named Premier League Manager of the Month for September, motivates his team by reminding them of their childhood dreams. "Sometimes I remind the players, maybe it's a little bit selfish, but life is just better when you're winning in sport," said Glasner. He believes success enhances life quality and encourages players to enjoy their work environment and football.

Dean Henderson has been a standout performer for Crystal Palace this season. Despite conceding five goals, he has an impressive goals prevented tally of 2.9, leading all goalkeepers in the league. Only Nick Pope and David Raya have more clean sheets than Henderson's three so far.

Antoine Semenyo has been crucial for Bournemouth, contributing to 14 of their last 18 Premier League goals since April 14. This involvement surpasses any other player in the division during this period. Only Erling Haaland has more direct goal contributions this season than Semenyo.

Palace are unbeaten in their last nine home league games (W5 D4), aiming to extend this run further. They have scored first in five Premier League matches this season, second only to Manchester City. However, they haven't scored against Bournemouth in their last four league encounters.

Match Prediction and Statistics

Bournemouth seek their 100th Premier League win from 311 games; a victory would make them the fastest team since West Ham in November 2000 to reach this milestone within 312 matches. They've won four of their last six league games but struggle away from home with two wins from nine recent outings.

The Opta win probability suggests Crystal Palace have a 53.7% chance of victory against Bournemouth's 22.5%, with a draw at 23.7%. Both teams will be eager to secure points as they continue their campaigns.