Football Ethan Mbappe Equalises For Lille Against Paris Saint-Germain In Ligue 1 Clash In a tense Ligue 1 match, Ethan Mbappe scored an equaliser for Lille against Paris Saint-Germain, who now lead the league by only one point. Nuno Mendes had initially put PSG ahead. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 3:07 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) missed the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 after a 1-1 draw with Lille. Ethan Mbappe, supported by his famous brother from the stands, equalised for Lille in the 85th minute. He had been on the field for just four minutes when he scored, cancelling out Nuno Mendes' stunning free-kick from the 66th minute.

Despite PSG's efforts, including chances squandered by Lee Kang-in and Achraf Hakimi, they couldn't secure a win. Former PSG player Mbappe punished them with a precise shot into the bottom-left corner past Lucas Chevalier, who was once Lille's goalkeeper. Ethan Mbappe had another opportunity in stoppage time but was blocked, leaving PSG to settle for a draw.

The match lacked quality overall, with Mendes' goal appearing decisive until Lille's late equaliser. PSG's performance was sluggish; it took nearly 30 minutes for them to register a shot on target. This slow start was their longest wait since December 2018 against Bordeaux. Despite having more shots and expected goals than Lille, PSG couldn't capitalise on their chances.

Lille's resilience paid off as they avoided consecutive home defeats without scoring for the first time since November 2019. Their previous home game ended in a 1-0 loss to Lyon. Ethan Mbappe's late goal ensured they didn't repeat that outcome against PSG.

Luis Enrique might find some solace in PSG's match statistics, which showed 17 shots and an expected goals tally of 1.44 compared to Lille's nine shots and 0.68 expected goals. However, this result follows a concerning trend after their recent away defeat to Marseille. The upcoming match against Strasbourg on October 17 is now crucial for PSG.

The draw leaves PSG just one point ahead of Marseille, Strasbourg, and Lyon as they head into the international break. They will need to address their recent form if they hope to maintain their position at the top of Ligue 1.

Ethan Mbappe has proven himself an impact player with his timely goals against both Toulouse and PSG after being subbed on late in matches. His ability to change games quickly is becoming evident as he continues to make significant contributions off the bench.

PSG must regroup during the international break and focus on improving their performances if they aim to stay ahead in Ligue 1. The upcoming fixtures will be vital in determining whether they can maintain their lead or face further challenges from close competitors like Marseille and Lyon.