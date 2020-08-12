Lille sign Jonathan David from Gent for €30m

Lille, August 12: Lille have signed striker Jonathan David from Gent in a reported €30million deal to boost their attacking options further after losing Victor Osimhen to Napoli.
Osimhen, who scored 13 Ligue 1 goals last season, joined the Partenopei at the end of July in a deal that could eventually be worth €54m.
While Lille moved quickly to bring in veteran Turkey forward Burak Yilmaz, a large chunk of the Osimhen fee was used to recruit Canada's David.
The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract in Lille and will wear the number nine shirt, which previously belonged to Loic Remy, who is said to have failed a medical at Benevento in recent weeks.
David scored an impressive 37 goals in 83 games for Gent in all competitions, having made his debut in August 2018.
The American-born front man also has an outstanding strike rate at international level, netting 11 times in 12 senior matches for Canada.
👋 Say hello and give a warm #LOSC welcome to our new 🇨🇦 marksman, @itsJoDavid ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EInsIwG6Mj— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) August 11, 2020
"I'm really happy," David said. "I've been eagerly awaiting this day and it's a pleasure to be a Dogue.
"I know the project that has been put in place here by the president, [sporting director] Luis Campos and [head coach] Christophe Galtier. This is a very good team with great players.
"I want to play and to progress and I think that this is the perfect place."