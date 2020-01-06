Linas-Montlhery 0-6 Paris Saint-Germain: Cavani, Sarabia braces leads PSG to easy win

What does it mean? PSG are better than sixth-tier opposition… Who knew?
Matches like this are very difficult to draw conclusions from unless something truly ridiculous occurs. A comfortable win was the very least expected of PSG, and that's what they delivered.
Nevertheless, the hosts can be commended for their performance through parts of the first half, as they probably should have scored at least once.
Aouchiche catches the eye
While Cavani, Draxler and Sarabia all had productive outings, all three are extremely experienced and should be tearing apart opposition of this standard. Aouchiche, on the other hand, is just 17 and was making only his second first-team appearance. The midfielder was lively, looked assured on the ball and got himself a lovely goal. You cannot ask for much more than that.
Kanoute fluffs his lines
It would be unfair to be too critical of any Linas-Montlhery player given the gulf in quality, but Kanoute's penalty was the perfect opportunity to put a bit of pressure on PSG and his effort was poor.
What's next?
PSG are in cup action again on Wednesday, as they host Saint-Etienne in the Coupe de la Ligue.