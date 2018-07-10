Lindelof doesn't have confidence in a Man United shirt: Ferdinand

Kolkata, July 10: Sweden had been the surprise package of the ongoing World Cup. The blue-yellow squad shocked everyone when they qualified for the tournament ahead of the likes of Italy and the Netherlands.
And their extraordinary run continued in Russia 2018 when they topped the group ahead of defending champions Germany and Mexico. They even progressed to the quarterfinal by beating the more fancied Switzerland before falling to England in the last-eight tie.
Their progress has won all-round praise, especially that of Manchester United's last season signing Victor Lindelof.
Though Lindelof joined United from Benfica in a £30m deal last season, he could not cement down a regular place.
But now pointing out his performance in the World Cup, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has criticised Jose Mourinho and United's management.
Ferdinand, who is a television pundit with BBC said the 23-year-old defender is a better player for Sweden than Manchester United because of the faith his national team shows in him.
"He’s been immense for them in this tournament," Ferdinand told the BBC.
"He’s 23 years old, he’s young, he came to Man United with a big, big price tag from Benfica.
"He didn’t seem to have the confidence in a Man United shirt that I’ve seen in a Sweden shirt.
"The manager, the staff, the players in that team look like they believe in this boy.
"It doesn’t seem he has that at the moment at Manchester United and that’s what’s affected him."
Lindelof has played only 29 matches last season and had a decent spell. However, the coming season will be a big test for the defender as following a successful World Cup, the pressure will be on the player to deliver at the same level at Old Trafford.
The 23-year-old is currently on a holiday and is expected join his United team-mates in the pre-season campaign in the US at a later stage.
