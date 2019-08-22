Lineup Manchester United should play to improve form

Bengaluru, August 22: Manchester United's stock since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson has constantly dwindled. Even though they have won a few silverwares during the period, they have not won their favourite trophy i.e. the Premier League since Ferguson left and to be fair they neither look like a side capable of winning it in the near future unless they improve their squad massively.
This is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first full season as the manager of the Red Devils and the approach he took in the transfer market this summer was quite dangerous. Even though the defence looks massively upgraded with the signings of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, they are short of both quality and depth in midfield as well as in attack.
Despite a strong start to the season with a 4-0 win against Chelsea, the Red Devils were dragged back to reality when they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Wolves in the second gameweek.
With very little depth in the squad, the Red Devils also look a few injuries away from again missing out on a top four finish this season.
A top four finish should be the only target for them this season and even that looks quite an uphill task as well and in order to achieve that, Solskjaer must make the right decisions tactically as well as hope that none of his key players get sidelined by injuries as there is a massive difference in quality between the first team and the bench.
The best formation would be 4-3-3 which Solskjaer deployed against Chelsea in the first game. The undisputed back four will be new signings Aaron Wan Bissaka and Harry Maguire alongside Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw.
Scott McTominay should be deployed as the defensive midfielder ahead of the back four with Paul Pogba and Fred as the two box to box midfielders. A midfield trio is a must to get the best of Pogba which they badly need as the Frenchman is their best player by some distance and it will help him to play his natural game and contribute more in the attack.
Anthony Martial has been used as the number nine so far this campaign with Marcus Rashford on the left flank and the positions of the two should be switched as Rashford is a better runner behind the opponent defenders and will benefit more from Pogba's long balls.
Martial, on the other hand, looks more natural on the left flank and should be given the license to make his mark from his most favoured position. Daniel James, the newly-signed youngster from Swansea City looks quite solid and has pace to burn and would be a better option on the right flank in comparison to Jesse Lingard who would be a good option from the bench.