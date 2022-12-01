'I don't disrespect anyone' - Messi defends himself after incurring the wrath of Canelo

Doha, Dec 1: Lionel Messi says he did not disrespect Mexico during post-match celebrations following Argentina's World Cup victory last week after incurring the wrath of Canelo Alvarez.
Messi helped Argentina bounce back from a shock opening defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in Qatar with a 2-0 win at Lusail Stadium on Saturday.
Video footage appeared to show Messi catching a Mexico shirt with his foot in the dressing room after that win, prompting a furious response from Canelo, though the boxing superstar later apologised for his comments.
Messi does not believe he did anything wrong and has nothing to apologise for.
"It was a misunderstanding," he stated. "Those who know me know that I don't disrespect anyone. These are things that happen in the locker room after the game.
"I don't have to ask for forgiveness because I didn't disrespect the people of Mexico or the jersey."
35y 159d - Lionel Messi is the oldest player on record (since 1966) to create 5+ chances and make 5+ dribbles in a World Cup match, with the previous oldest being Diego Maradona against Nigeria in 1994. Eternal. pic.twitter.com/92PgQre2mh— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2022
Argentina wrapped up their Group C campaign with a 2-0 victory over Poland, with Mexico crashing out despite a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia.
Lionel Scaloni's side will face Australia in the round of 16 on Saturday.