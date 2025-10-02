Football Lionel Messi Confirms India Visit for GOAT Tour 2025, Set To Return After 14 Years By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 21:44 [IST]

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

Football icon Lionel Messi has officially announced his return to India after a 14-year gap, confirming his participation in the highly anticipated GOAT Tour of India 2025. The Argentine superstar is set to travel across four major cities - Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi - in December, headlining a series of events combining sport, music, culture, and fan interaction.

Messi's confirmation comes weeks after the tour itinerary was unveiled on August 15, generating a surge of excitement among fans nationwide. Reflecting on his upcoming trip, Messi said, "It is such an honour for me to make this trip''.

''India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago - the fans were fantastic. India is a passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a new generation of fans while sharing the love I have for this beautiful game."

The tour will kick off in Kolkata on December 13, where Messi will headline the GOAT Concert and the GOAT Cup at Salt Lake Stadium - the same venue where he last played in India in 2011 during a friendly against Venezuela. The event promises a star-studded lineup, with Indian sporting legends such as Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Leander Paes expected to share the stage and field with Messi. As part of Kolkata's Durga Puja celebrations, organisers will unveil a 25-foot mural and inaugurate Messi's largest-ever statue in the city.

In Mumbai, the tour will feature the Padel GOAT Cup, which could see appearances from celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni. Organisers have confirmed that security arrangements will be managed jointly by Messi's personal team and local authorities, promising a smooth and safe experience for fans. Tickets for various events are reported to start at Rs 3,500.

Adding to the buzz, there is a possibility of Messi joining the Argentina national team for a friendly in Kerala during the FIFA international window in November (10-18). While the exact venue and opponents are yet to be confirmed, a senior Kerala sports official noted, "I will be surprised if the legendary footballer comes twice in a month. However, it is most likely that the Argentina team minus Messi may come to play in Kerala."

With an Olympic gold medal and a World Cup title to his name, Lionel Messi continues to capture global attention. His December tour promises to be one of the largest football-related spectacles in India, offering fans an extraordinary opportunity to witness the GOAT in action and celebrate his legacy firsthand.