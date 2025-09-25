Lionel Messi equals MLS tally with brace against NYCFC, reaches closer to 100 mark

Man United looking to sack Ruben Amorim? Who can replace Portuguese at Old Trafford?

Lionel Messi delivered an outstanding performance against New York City FC, scoring two goals and providing one assist to lead Inter Miami to a 4-0 victory.

His goals were crucial, with the first coming in the 74th minute after a through ball from Sergio Busquets, where Messi chipped the goalkeeper elegantly.

His second goal came in the 86th minute with a low finish following a build-up involving Marcelo Weigandt and Luis Suarez. Messi's assist set up Baltasar Rodriguez's opener in the 43rd minute, helping Miami take a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The Argentine's two goals took him to 24 goals in 23 MLS matches, putting him in sole lead of the MLS goal-scoring charts. Inter Miami secured an MLS Cup Playoff spot with this win, moving up to third in the Eastern Conference, ahead of NYCFC.

Miami outplayed NYCFC particularly in the second half despite being outplayed early, thanks to clinical finishing and strong defensive work. Luis Suarez also scored a penalty as he returned from suspension. The Inter Miami star, with another breathtaking performance, has now equalled his MLS tally from last season.

Lionel Messi equals G+A tally

Lionel Messi has now equalled his goal and assists tally from last season. The Argentine has 21 goals and 11 assists this season, with a total G+A of 32. He also had the same numbers last season (22 goals, 10 assists) in 23 matches, and has now reached the mark in 22 appearances so far in MLS this season.

The 38-year-old is expected to play a lot more MLS matches for Miami this season, as he nears a total of 100 in G+A for the American club. Since his move in 2023, Messi has netted 64 goals across all competitions for Miami, and has 30 assists to his name as well.

Lionel Messi Inter Miami Tally by Season

2023 - 11 goals, 5 assists

2024 - 23 goals, 13 assists

2025 - 30 goals, 12 assists (season is ongoing)