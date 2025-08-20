Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill In, Sanju Samson Out? What will be India's Playing 11 for Asia Cup?

Football Lionel Messi injured again? Will Argentina star play Inter Miami vs Tigres Leagues Cup Quarterfinal? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Lionel Messi's recent injury saga has cast a significant shadow over Inter Miami's hopes as they prepare to face Tigres in the high-stakes Leagues Cup quarterfinal on August 20.

The Argentine superstar, who had only recently returned from a muscle injury in his right leg, remains a question mark for this crucial clash against the Mexican side.

Lionel Messi injured again?

Messi's injury first surfaced during a Leagues Cup match against Necaxa on August 2, when he was forced to leave the field early due to discomfort in his hamstring. At that time, the club declared the injury minor but was vague about how long Messi would be sidelined. His absence was palpable as Inter Miami navigated the next several matches without their talisman. The team's coaching staff, led by Javier Mascherano, was cautious with Messi's rehabilitation, mindful not to rush back one of the greatest players in football history.

By mid-August, Messi resumed training, signaling hopeful progress. He even managed to feature in the game against LA Galaxy on August 16, where he demonstrated flashes of his brilliance by scoring and assisting, showing that his recovery was on track.

Will Lionel Messi play vs Tigres UANL?

However, Messi's visible discomfort while walking off the pitch after that match reignited worries about his readiness for the upcoming Tigres encounter. This discomfort was significant because it jeopardized Inter Miami's momentum and tactical balance ahead of a match that the team and coach Mascherano have described as a "final."

In the days leading up to the big game, Messi missed a key training session on August 19, further deepening doubts. Coach Mascherano openly acknowledged the uncertainty, saying that Messi was neither ruled out nor confirmed for the match and that the decision would be made with daily assessments, taking it "day by day."

It is clear that the coaching staff is placing Messi's long-term health over short-term gains, hoping to avoid exacerbating his injury.