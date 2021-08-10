Lionel Messi set to land in Paris after agreeing to two-year-contract with PSG

Bengaluru, Aug 10: The football world had been waiting with baited breath to find out where the best player in the world would be headed to next. And on Tuesday, the wait was finally over as Lionel Messi has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over a transfer to the French Club.
Messi joining 'beautiful' PSG squad would excite Donnarumma
As per reports in L'Equipe, Messi has reached an agreement with PSG and is set to arrive in Paris in the coming hours. As per reports, Messi has agreed to a two-year contract with PSG, with an option to extend by a year, until June 2024. As reported in the Guardian, the deal gives the star forward a salary of around €35m with added bonuses.
Lionel Messi joins PSG... HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021
Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/DiM5jNzxTA
The 34-year-old player had been in talks with PSG, along with his father Jorge since Thursday, and after agreeing to the deal, the forward in set to land in Paris within the next couple of hours. The Argentine superstar was a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired.
Messi leaves Barcelona: I'm not ready for this
His move to PSG will see Messi link up with former Barca teammate Neymar once again. It has been reported that Neymar played was a big influencing factor with Messi to seal Messi's PSG move.
Messi bid an emotional, teary farewell to Barcelona after the club failed to keep the star forward due to their financial situation. After more than 20 years at the club, Messi had made more appearances for the club than any other player and now he's headed to join former teammate Neymar at the Parc des Princes.