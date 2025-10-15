How Many Times East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Faced Each Other in IFA Shield Final? Who Hold the Edge?

Football Lionel Messi Unveils ‘Messi Cup’: Global Youth Tournament Set for December in Miami By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 20:41 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Lionel Messi has announced the launch of an ambitious new international youth football competition - the Messi Cup, which will debut this December in South Florida. The tournament, organized by Messi's production company 525 Rosario, aims to bring together some of the world's top academy teams while celebrating the future of the sport.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Messi wrote, "Thrilled to finally share this with you. This December, Miami will host a very special youth football tournament featuring some of the top clubs from around the world. The future of the game will be on full display, and it's more than just matches - we've got an incredible few days planned with lots of other exciting activities."

The Messi Cup will feature youth sides from renowned clubs including FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, Manchester City, Inter Miami, Atletico Madrid, River Plate, Inter Milan, and Newell's Old Boys, the Argentine legend's boyhood team. The competition will consist of 18 matches held between December 9 and 14, structured in two groups of four teams each. The top sides from each group will advance to the knockout stages, culminating in a third-place playoff and the grand final.

A statement from 525 Rosario described the event as "more than a tournament," emphasizing its vision to blend sport, culture, and technology. "Its mission is to create long-term value for young athletes, for the communities that unite around the passion for football, and for brands seeking meaningful connections in the modern era of the game," the statement read.

The initiative reinforces Messi's growing commitment to nurturing young talent and shaping football's next generation. Beyond the competition itself, the event will include interactive fan experiences, community outreach, and entertainment activities designed to make the tournament a festival of youth football.

Meanwhile, Messi continues to add milestones to his illustrious career. During Argentina's recent 6-0 victory over Puerto Rico, he registered two assists, taking his international tally to 60 - surpassing former teammate Neymar's record of 59 to become the all-time leader in assists in international football.