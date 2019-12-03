Lionel Messi wins record sixth Ballon d'Or

1. Messi elated
"It is 10 years since I won my first Ballon d'Or here in Paris and I remember coming here with my three brothers, I was 22 and it was all unthinkable for me what I was going through," Messi said after receiving the award from last year's winner Luka Modric. "Now 10 years on this is my sixth, in a very different time, very special in my personal life with my wife and three children."
The Barcelona number 10 took the prize from Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, with Ronaldo third. It is the first time since 2010 that Ronaldo - who last won the Ballon d'Or in 2017 - has failed to rank in the top two. Messi has scored 46 goals in 54 matches so far in 2019, and netted 36 times in total in 34 La Liga matches last season as Barcelona won the title.
2. Van Dijk second
Having starred in the Liverpool team that won the Champions League, Van Dijk finished second to Messi just as he did in the voting for FIFA's equivalent prize, The Best, in September. "Unfortunately there are a couple of players like him who are a bit unnatural. Six times Ballon d'Or - you need to respect greatness as well," said Van Dijk. Van Dijk was one of four Liverpool players in the top 10, with Sadio Mane fourth, Mohamed Salah fifth and goalkeeper Alisson seventh. The latter won a new prize for the goalkeeper of the year, named after former USSR icon Lev Yashin.
3. Rapinoe bags women's award
This is just the second year that a women's Ballon d'Or has been awarded, with Rapinoe succeeding Norway's Ada Hegerberg as the winner. The prolific Hegerberg starred as Lyon again won the Champions League, but her self-imposed exile from her national team prevented her from featuring at the World Cup.
Rapinoe, meanwhile, was the star of that tournament on and off the field. She won the Golden Boot for top scorer, with six goals, and Golden Ball for best player. Rapinoe scored the opening goal from the penalty spot as the USA beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the final.
But the 34-year-old feminist icon made headlines with her outspoken criticism of US President Donald Trump during the tournament and by leading the calls for her team to be paid the same as their male counterparts.
"It's been an incredible year," said Rapinoe in a recorded video message. "I want to say a huge thank you to my team-mates, the coaches, the US Soccer Federation, for all of the support to allow me to be who I am and do what I do on the field but also be the person who I am off the field."
4. Delight for De Ligt
Matthijs de Ligt succeeded Kylian Mbappe as the winner of the Kopa Trophy for the best player aged under 21. The defender starred in the Ajax side who reached the Champions League semi-finals and won the Dutch title, before joining Juventus in the close season.