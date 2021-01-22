Football
Liverpool 0-1 Burnley: Barnes penalty ends Reds' unbeaten run at Anfield

By Rob Lancaster
Ashley Barnes celebrates at Anfield
Liverpool's stuttering title defence suffered a further blow as they were beaten at home by struggling Burnley.

London, January 22: Ashley Barnes converted an 83rd-minute penalty as Burnley condemned Liverpool to a first home defeat in the Premier League since April 2017.

Having been fouled by Alisson for the spot kick, Barnes fired home from 12 yards out to secure his side three welcome - and unexpected - points to move them away from the relegation zone.

Defeat means Liverpool remain six points behind leaders Manchester United in the table.

RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES

The stuttering champions have now endured a fourth successive league game without a goal despite having 27 attempts.

1
2128464

Divock Origi hit the crossbar in the first half while Nick Pope - who starred when Burnley end the Reds' 100 per cent home record in their title-winning campaign - was outstanding in the visiting goal, helping secure a stunning result that has ramifications at both ends of the table.

Story first published: Friday, January 22, 2021, 3:30 [IST]
