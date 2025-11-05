Max Dowman Becomes Youngest Player In Champions League History At Just 15 Years Old

Liverpool Triumphs Over Real Madrid 1-0 As Alexander-Arnold Faces Hostile Reception At Anfield In a thrilling Champions League encounter, Liverpool defeated Real Madrid 1-0 at Anfield. Alexis Mac Allister's header secured the win while Trent Alexander-Arnold faced jeers from the crowd.

Liverpool secured a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield. This marked Madrid's first defeat in the competition this season. Trent Alexander-Arnold faced a chilly reception from the home crowd. Despite Liverpool's recent struggles, they managed to clinch back-to-back wins in the tournament, with Alexis Mac Allister's header being decisive.

Real Madrid entered the match having suffered just one loss across all competitions for the 2025-26 season. Meanwhile, Liverpool had recently ended a four-game losing streak in the Premier League. The Reds' performance was commendable as they dominated the game, with Thibaut Courtois making several crucial saves to keep Madrid in contention.

Arne Slot's team showcased their defensive strength, reminiscent of past seasons. They limited Real Madrid to only two shots on target and an expected goals tally of just 0.45 compared to Liverpool's 2.58. This defensive grit has been missing at times this season but was evident against Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham were kept quiet by Liverpool's defence. Bellingham reached a milestone by becoming the youngest player to make 50 Champions League appearances. Despite their efforts, Madrid struggled to create significant chances throughout the match.

Alexis Mac Allister scored with a header from Dominik Szoboszlai’s precise free-kick, mirroring his performance against Madrid in November 2024. This goal proved pivotal as Liverpool continued their winning streak in Europe under Slot, who now boasts 11 wins in 14 Champions League matches as manager.

Liverpool were denied a penalty after VAR ruled Aurelien Tchouameni’s handball unintentional. However, they remained focused and maintained pressure on Madrid’s defence throughout the game.

Challenges for Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso faced disappointment once more at Anfield, where he previously lost 4-0 with Bayer Leverkusen. His current team, Real Madrid, failed to create many opportunities and struggled against Liverpool’s solid defence.

The win was crucial for Liverpool as they prepare for an upcoming Premier League clash with Manchester City. Their recent victory over Aston Villa set the tone for what could be a defining week in their season.

The triumph over Real Madrid highlighted Liverpool’s potential resurgence this season. With key performances from players like Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, they demonstrated their capability to compete at the highest level once again.