Liverpool, Arsenal receive Goretzka boost as Schalke chief insists no deal with Bayern

Berlin, Jan 2: Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka is currently at the centre of a bidding war between all the top European clubs after his revelation that he is ready to move in from Schalke as his contract's end.
Recent reports suggested that defending Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich are leading the race for the Germany midfielder.
The midfielder has only six months left on his current contract and has refused to extend his contract at the club despite being offered a new five-year deal with an annual salary of €10million to make him the highest-ever paid the player at the club.
With January transfer window approaching, he will now be able to negotiate a deal via Bosman transfer and as per reports, along with top Premier League, La Liga and Serie A clubs, Bayern Munich have finally acquired the player.
At some point, earlier this week, German media house BILD reported that Liverpool were thought to be leading the transfer race, but now Spanish publication Marca has claimed that Barcelona has received confirmation that the German midfielder prefers to stay at Germany and will move to Bayern which is a powerhouse of German footballers.
But now dismissing all the rumours, the 22-year-old German midfielder's agent has reportedly maintained that no deal with Goretzka has been finalised yet. Schalke chief Christian Heidel confirmed the news which could give a boost to his suitors like Liverpool, Arsenal, Juventus, etc.
Heidel said: "Jorg Neubauer has yesterday (Sunday) confirmed to me that there is no decision so far."
Goretzka has established himself as one of the top players for Schalke since the 2013/14 season and has long been regarded as one of the most promising players of the current German generation.
The 22-year-old scored five times for Schalke last year whereas also dazzled everyone with his performances for Germany at the Confederations Cup, where he finished as the top scorer of the tournament.
He has also been terrific this season and has scored four goals from the midfield to inspire his team to a second place in the Bundesliga table, eleven points behind leaders Bayern.
He is expected to make an make an announcement on his future in the coming weeks and with so much demand from every corner of the top Europan leagues, it will be interesting to see where the player puts his feet eventually.