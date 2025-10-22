Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK, USA and Online?

Football Liverpool Proves To Be The Better Team Despite Four-Match Losing Streak, Claims Toppmoller Dino Toppmoller believes Liverpool has been superior in every game despite their current four-match losing streak. He acknowledges their potential threat ahead of their upcoming match. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Eintracht Frankfurt's head coach, Dino Toppmoller, is cautious about Liverpool's capabilities despite their recent struggles. Liverpool have faced a challenging period, losing four consecutive matches across all competitions. Their latest defeat was a 2-1 loss to Manchester United, following losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea in the Premier League, and a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Eintracht Frankfurt has encountered Liverpool twice before in European competitions. These meetings took place during the first round of the 1972-73 UEFA Cup, where Liverpool advanced with a 2-0 aggregate score after drawing 0-0 away. Despite Liverpool's current form, Opta's supercomputer predicts a 56.7% chance of them winning on Wednesday.

Arne Slot has experienced more defeats than victories away from home in Europe, with five losses compared to four wins out of nine matches. Slot remains focused on reversing Liverpool's fortunes after their recent setbacks. He emphasises that wearing the Liverpool shirt means aiming for victory in every match, regardless of past results.

Toppmoller acknowledges that while Liverpool might seem to lack spark currently, they have consistently been the better team in their games. "When you watch the games, which of course we did, you see that they seem to lack a bit of a spark at the moment," he said. "But in every game, they've been the better team and have had more chances at goal."

Hugo Ekitike is set to face his former club on Wednesday as Eintracht continues their Champions League journey. They began with an impressive 5-1 victory over Galatasaray but then suffered a similar defeat against Atletico Madrid. Florian Wirtz will also return to Germany after a challenging start at Liverpool.

Toppmoller expects Wirtz to pose a significant threat despite not replicating his Bayer Leverkusen form yet. "[He's been] quite decent, even if he hasn't got the numbers he had in [Bayer] Leverkusen," Toppmoller commented about Wirtz. "He's at a club where the spotlight is so bright and where people across the world are always watching."

Slot believes that recent defeats have only increased Liverpool's determination to win again. He stated that whether they win or lose should not affect their approach to subsequent games. "The aim if you play for Liverpool, if you wear this shirt, is to win every single game," Slot explained.

The upcoming match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Liverpool promises excitement as both teams seek redemption and success on the European stage. Fans can expect an intense battle as both sides aim for victory.