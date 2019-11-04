Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool boss Klopp ignoring Manchester City ahead of Anfield showdown

By Daniel Lewis
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp "never thought for a second" about Manchester City during Liverpool's dramatic 2-1 victory against Aston Villa on Saturday.

London, November 4: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp did not bother to enquire about Manchester City's result against Southampton at the weekend as he is only focused on how his own side perform.

Late goals from Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane earned Liverpool a 2-1 win at Aston Villa, while City snatched a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory in their home fixture with Southampton.

Pep Guardiola's side had closed to within three points of the leaders at one stage on Saturday, but the gap remains at six points ahead of next week's showdown between the top two at Anfield.

PL Points Table | Fixtures

Liverpool first host Genk on Tuesday and Klopp insists the huge match with City will not enter his thoughts until after the midweek Champions League tie.

"I never thought for a second about the Man City game and the Aston Villa game together," Klopp said, quoted in several British newspapers. "I was never thinking 'we should win there because maybe we could lose next week'.

"I didn't even ask about other Premier League results after our game. It's not important. We play Genk and then we play Man City.

"Yes it's important to win at Aston Villa. The way they set up, it was really difficult. But we did it.

"Now we have to collect the bones and prepare for the next challenge against Genk."

Both of Liverpool's goals at Villa Park came from crosses into the box and Klopp is happy to see his side switch it up.

Premier League: Reds claim stunning win

"As a top team, you always have to find a way," he said. "If the centre is closed, then it makes sense to use the wing. But if you use the wing constantly, then usually the centre opens up a little bit.

"Our plan isn't to pass the ball wide and then get it into the box. If you have situations like this, then it's not a bad idea. But it's not like a long-ball idea where you are always hitting it long and going for the second ball.

1
1059804

"It's just one option for us and it's difficult to defend. Everybody can be compact and they are allowed to be really deep, that makes it really difficult and you want to come in behind their last line.

"But I haven't analysed all the other teams so far this season. With Man City, we'll have a look next week. Maybe there will be a crossing championship next week, we will see!"

More JURGEN KLOPP News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, November 4, 2019, 13:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue