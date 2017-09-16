Three talking points from Liverpool's draw against Burnley

Liverpool, September 16: After a great run of form ahead of the international break, Liverpool have been struggling ever since and have failed to win their third game in a row now. The Reds were held by Sean Dyche’s Burnley to a 1-1 draw which will definitely concern the fans.
Dyche will be extremely happy with his side getting a point at Anfield after winning at Chelsea and drawing at Tottenham earlier this campaign.
The visitors opened the scoring through Scott Arfield, who slotted a crisp finish into the bottom corner of the net from 12 yards out.
Their lead was short-lived however, as Liverpool star Mohamed Salah drilled home a low finish past Nick Pope to claim his fifth goal in all competitions this season.
Here are the talking point from the game:
Liverpool dominant but not decisive
Liverpool might boast one of the best attacks in the Premier League but their finishing cost them two vitals points today. The Reds had as many as 23 shots in total but could convert just one.
With 71% possession of the ball and having played a total of 677 passes, a draw is a very very poor result. Especially Daniel Sturridge was woeful in front of the goal and Klopp should have no excuses after the game.
Burnley, the giantkillers
Burnley lost their two of their best players in the summer as Andre Gray joined Watford and Micheal Keane joined Everton but Sean Dyche’s side have showed amazing mentality and determination from the very start of the season and have kept up their impressive form against the big boys of the League.
The Clarets sunned Chelsea on the opening day and then held Spurs to a draw at Wembley. Now a draw against Liverpool will surely act as a boost for them.
Sadio Mane dearly missed by Liverpool
After his controversial red card in the last game against Manchester City, this was the first game Liverpool had to play without Sadio Mane and looked to miss the Senegalese international dearly.
Klopp made a host of changes to cope with Mane’s absence but apart from Mohamed Salah, none of the players were on song today. If not for Salah, Liverpool could have also lost the game.