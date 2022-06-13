Liverpool closing on Calvin Ramsay deal: Things to know about the Aberdeen youngster

Bengaluru, June 13: Along with the Darwin Nunez from Benfica transfer, Liverpool could make another signing pretty soon with the arrival of the Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay reportedly being on their cards next.
The Reds have been tracking the 18-year-old right-back for some time and reportedly have finalized the signing. The youngster's prospects of regular game-time however could be seriously affected at Anfield as he is set to serve as a deputy for Trent Alexander-Arnold. He is likely to replace Neco Williams, who could end up joining Fulham on a permanent deal.
The Scottish league have a track record of nurturing top-class full-backs in recent years. Liverpool and Arsenal star Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney respectively are some of the biggest examples of it.
The 18-year-old is seemingly becoming one of the most coveted young players in Scotland and here are a couple of things you need to know about the right-back:
His career so far
The 18-year-old does not offer much experience at the highest level of football but has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence since being promoted to the Aberdeen senior side last year. He was named Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year following a 33-game season with one goal and nine assists, which speaks volumes about his potential.
Playing Style
The 18-year-old played as a central midfielder in his younger days and that background surely has improved his composure on the ball and passing as a right-back. He has been a revelation under manager Stephen Glass with his attacking display.
Bombing the right flank with overlap runs and crosses only James Tavernier (111) and Scott Tanser (52) recorded more key passes than Ramsay (42) of all defenders in the Scottish Premiership last season which speaks volumes about his potential. He is equally good at set pieces also.
Other Transfer Link-up
Liverpool have done well to beat some of the top European sides for his signature. As per rumours, the youngster was linked with clubs like Manchester United, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur as well as Bologna. But the Reds have reportedly now won the race and agreed on a fee of £4 million, with further add-ons that could take the deal to around £6 million.