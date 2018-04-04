Liverpool closing in on Napoli star Jorginho

Bengaluru, April 4: Napoli midfielder and Liverpool target Jorginho is edging closer to a potential move to England after his agent revealed that only Premier League clubs can afford his client.
The midfielder has been heavily linked with a switch away from Napoli with Liverpool strongly touted as a possible summer destiniation.
Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of the 26-year-old midfielder who fits the German's system pefectly.
Manchester United and Manchester City have also been linked with the Brazil-born Italian international but it is believed that Liverpool are leading the chase.
Speaking on Italian radio, Santos reportedly said: "He's being followed by big teams and that's normal because he plays at the highest levels for Napoli, plus we're talking about an international player now.
"To date, no official offers have arrived.
"Future in England? He has a certain value for Napoli, a certain figure that almost only Premier League clubs can afford.
"Moreover, he can't be sold to another club in Italy.
“Jorginho's only thinking about Napoli and we must wait until the end of the season to make certain assessments.
"As for Napoli, we haven't received a contract offer from them yet. Release clause? I don't agree with them.
"Napoli want to set it at €100million, while we want it at €20million. It’s best to just not put one in."
Liverpool are in need of a number six for quite some time now and Jorginho is the type of player Klopp loves to have.
The 26-year-old is a sublime passer of the ball and can control the tempo of the game. He is far from being a destroyer in midfield.
Meanwhile, Liverpool have been handed a boost in their reported Max Meyer pursuit after it was confirmed that Schalke are preparing for the midfielder to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Meyer's contract with the Bundesliga club expires in the summer and talks have stalled over a new deal. The 22-year-old's availability is likely to cause a scramble with a number of clubs believed to be keeping tabs on him.
