Liverpool eyeing a move for Everton target Domagoj Vida

Bengaluru, July 24: Liverpool and Everton will go head to head against each other to sign the Croatian centre-back Domagoj Vida in this summer transfer window.
Vida’s performance for his national side in the World Cup has helped him to come into the limelight. Vida currently plays for the Turkish side Besiktas.
The 29-year-old Croatian centre-back began his football career for the Croatian club Osijek in the 2007-08 season. Vida has made 95 appearances for NK Osijek in his four seasons’ stint for the Croatian side and the defender has also scored 6 goals for his side in those appearances.
Vida then moved to the German side Bayer Leverkusen with a transfer fee of around £2.4 million in the summer transfer window of the 2010-11 season. But he didn't get enough chances to prove himself in the Bundesliga as he only made 9 appearances in all competitions for Leverkusen.
In the next summer transfer window, Vida joined Dinamo Zagreb with the transfer fee worth £1.3 million. He made 75 appearances in his one and half seasons’ stint at Zagreb and scored 8 goals for the Croatian side.
In the 2012-13 season, Vida decided to move to the Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv in the winter transfer window for a fee worth £5 million.
The Croatian has made 161 appearances in all competitions for Dynamo Kyiv in the next six seasons.
The 29-year-old moved to Besiktas in the winter of the 2017-18 season after his contract with Kyiv had expired. So far he's made 18 appearances for the Ukrainian side in all competitions and scored one goal.
Vida performed really well in the FIFA World Cup 2018 for Croatia, who made it to the finals only to lose to France. The centre-back pair of Croatia Dejan Lovren and Vida were rock solid and it helped Croatia's journey towards the final.
Vida also has the ability of scoring goals from the headers in the set-piece movements. Now, he would wish to continue his partnership with Dejan Lovren in the club football.
Liverpool have Virgil Van Dijk, Ragnar Klavan and Joel Matip at centre-back position along with Dejan Lovren. They will now try to strengthen their defence by bringing in another experienced defender.