Liverpool favourites to sign Napoli superstar Insigne

Bengaluru, December 21: Liverpool are reportedly the favourites to sign Napoli star winger Lorenzo Insigne during the winter transfer window which opens next month.
Bookmakers have cut the odds of the Napoli forward moving to Liverpool during the January transfer window.
Paddy Power have slashed their odds of an Anfield move for the striker from 10/1 to 7/1 favorites and there is anticipation from the betting patterns that Liverpool will make a transfer move to consolidate their status at the top of the Premier League.
The Italian superstar has ten goals and five assists this season for Napoli as they sit second in the Serie A table.
However, the 27-year-old doesn’t really fit the bill of a huge Jurgen Klopp transfer under FSG as the club tends to plump for young talent who can either stay at the club for more than one contract or be sold on for a profit.
If the Reds were to indeed make a move for Insigne it would be a sign that they believe there is immediate benefit in changing transfer strategy.
It is more likely that the club could consider a £60+ million splash for Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund rather than on Insigne.
The American youngster is a long-term target of the Reds and highly rated by Klopp. The 20-year-old is a promising player and has a good resale value as well.
On top of that, he is an USA international which makes Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group more likely to spend big on him.
On the contrary, we have seen Liverpool show rare exceptions to their transfer strategy when needed especially in the past one year when they splashed the cash on the likes of Naby Keita, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, and bringing a world class player like Insigne might well be on the cards.