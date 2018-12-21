Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Liverpool favourites to sign Napoli superstar Insigne

By
Italy and Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne
Italy and Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne

Bengaluru, December 21: Liverpool are reportedly the favourites to sign Napoli star winger Lorenzo Insigne during the winter transfer window which opens next month.

Bookmakers have cut the odds of the Napoli forward moving to Liverpool during the January transfer window.

Paddy Power have slashed their odds of an Anfield move for the striker from 10/1 to 7/1 favorites and there is anticipation from the betting patterns that Liverpool will make a transfer move to consolidate their status at the top of the Premier League.

The Italian superstar has ten goals and five assists this season for Napoli as they sit second in the Serie A table.

However, the 27-year-old doesn’t really fit the bill of a huge Jurgen Klopp transfer under FSG as the club tends to plump for young talent who can either stay at the club for more than one contract or be sold on for a profit.

If the Reds were to indeed make a move for Insigne it would be a sign that they believe there is immediate benefit in changing transfer strategy.

It is more likely that the club could consider a £60+ million splash for Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund rather than on Insigne.

The American youngster is a long-term target of the Reds and highly rated by Klopp. The 20-year-old is a promising player and has a good resale value as well.

On top of that, he is an USA international which makes Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group more likely to spend big on him.

On the contrary, we have seen Liverpool show rare exceptions to their transfer strategy when needed especially in the past one year when they splashed the cash on the likes of Naby Keita, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, and bringing a world class player like Insigne might well be on the cards.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 36 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 10:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue