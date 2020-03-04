Liverpool goalkeeper could sign for Vincent Kompany this summer

Bengaluru, March 4: Liverpool's forgotten man Loris Karius could be playing under Vincent Kompany next season as according to Fotospor, the Besiktas loanee is a target for Dutch side Anderlecht.
Karius is currently on a two-year loan deal at Besiktas ending this season. But along with the loan deal the Turkish also has a clause to make the deal permanent with an obligation to buy him at the end of the season.
He although has played constantly during his time in Turkey, making 62 appearances in all competitions so far however there's been some ups and downs.
His time in Turkey has not been smooth. There have been three managers to work with, some of whom publically criticised the German, and attempted to cancel the loan several times. There was a dispute with unpaid wages with the Besiktas too. But despite all such scenes, he has still been manager Sergen Yalcin's first choice in the goal. But the troubled alliance is finally set to end in the Summer.
Besiktas have clearly informed the club and player that they aren't impressed enough to sign him on a permanent basis, putting his future in limbo.
Karius won't have any place in the Liverpool side at the moment given Alisson since taking charge of the goal has developed into one of the best keepers in the world. Also this season's signing of Adrian as the second choice too has been a massive hit. Therefore it doesn't look like Karius has any place in the Liverpool side.
But without any suitors, an awkward return to Merseyside was on the cards. However, as per the latest reports, it could be avoided.
Vincent Kompany's Dutch side Anderlecht reportedly have shown interest to add him to their ranks ahead of next season. The Belgian club have conceded 29 goals in 28 league games and are languishing in eighth paces. For the next season they hope to bolster their defence and it could lead them to a new goalkeeper and Karius. The transfer fee for the keeper could rise to around £7 million.
The interest although is still in primary stages as per reports and now it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds in Summer.
Why this could be an ideal deal for all parties involved?
Anderlecht although are in a comparative lower league than the likes of Premier League or Bundesliga, however is still regarded as one of the prominent teams in Europe. Given his current reputation, it is very much unlikely he would be a first-team regular in any top sides. Hence, moving on and resuming to rebuild his career at such side looks like the right move for Karius at the moment.
In the case of Liverpool, the Anfield side too should welcome the move given they could set him off the books plus could avail a little fortune from his sale, an improvement from the £4.75 million fee they paid for him in 2026.