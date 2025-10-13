Football Liverpool Faces Injury Concern After Ryan Gravenberch Suffers Minor Hamstring Discomfort Ryan Gravenberch has suffered minor hamstring discomfort while playing for the Netherlands, raising concerns for Liverpool ahead of their match against Manchester United. The midfielder will be assessed upon his return to Merseyside. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

myKhel Team

Liverpool are facing another potential injury concern as Ryan Gravenberch experienced a minor hamstring issue while playing for the Netherlands. He completed the full match against Malta on Thursday but was substituted at half-time during their 4-0 win over Finland in the World Cup qualifiers on Sunday. Gravenberch, who has featured in nearly all of Liverpool's Premier League games this season, was taken off as a precaution and will be evaluated upon his return to Merseyside.

Gravenberch has been an important player for Liverpool, contributing two goals and two assists across all competitions this season. Notably, he became the youngest player from Liverpool to both score and assist in a Premier League Merseyside derby last month, leading them to a 2-1 victory. His performance has been crucial for the team’s success so far.

Liverpool have already had to deal with Ibrahima Konate withdrawing from France's squad due to a thigh injury over the weekend. This injury is a recurrence of the one that forced him off during their match against Chelsea, where Gravenberch had to step in as an emergency centre-back. The team is now facing multiple injury challenges ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

The Dutch national team manager, Ronald Koeman, mentioned in a post-match press conference that Gravenberch reported some minor hamstring discomfort. "We obviously didn't take any risks with that," Koeman stated. This cautious approach highlights the importance of player health and readiness for club commitments.

Liverpool are set to face Manchester United at home in the league on Sunday. However, they will be without goalkeeper Alisson due to injury. The absence of key players like Gravenberch and Alisson could pose significant challenges for Liverpool as they prepare for this crucial match against their rivals.

As Liverpool continue to navigate these injury setbacks, maintaining squad depth and fitness will be essential. The team's ability to adapt and manage these challenges will play a critical role in their performance in upcoming matches.