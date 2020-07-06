Liverpool interested in Bundesliga starlet, a good deal?

Bengaluru, July 7: If reports in Germany are to be believed, Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey could be available this summer on a cut-price between £20m and £30m and that has attracted a host of suitors for the Jamaican international in the Premier League.
A couple of years ago, the 22-year-old was one of the most coveted players in Europe and Bayer Leverkusen's asking price was almost triple the fee. But, now the German giants are prepared to do business at a significantly lower price due to the effect on market prices caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bailey's stock has also fallen to some extent in the last couple of years due to his persistent injury troubles as well as the emergence of Mousa Diaby who was signed last season from Paris Saint-Germain.
As per the German media, Liverpool have expressed their interest in the dynamic winger who is keen on moving to the Premier League. However, they are likely to face strong competition from the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United as well as Everton.
The Reds finally ended their 30-year League drought this season but could still do with more firepower upfront and Bailey can provide them exactly that. If we compare the attack of Liverpool to that of their closest rivals Manchester City, it would be pretty clear that Liverpool simply do not have as much depth as that of the Cityzens and Klopp needs to address this if he wants his team to compete on all fronts next season and beyond.
Pep Guardiola's enjoys the liberty to choose from a wide number of options in every department, especially in attack, and therefore always has options such as Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, and Bernardo Silva on the bench.
Although assembling a big squad and still keeping everyone content is also a difficult task and Guardiola deserves credit for that. But if we look at Liverpool, it is evident that the gap between the trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino and the rest of the attackers is way too high. Bailey could certainly close the gap and has what it takes to make a strong case for himself in the starling XI as well if he can maintain his fitness.
The biggest reason why Klopp should be interested in Bailey is the fact that he looks natural on either flank and that would give Klopp plenty of options. The 22-year-old could serve as an alternative to both Salah and Mane and would be a major upgrade on the likes of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.
Liverpool let the opportunity slip to sign their primary summer target Timo Werner because of financial issues as they were no ready to break the bank at such an uncertain time. Bailey, on the other hand, is available on a bargain for his talent and Liverpool should pounce on the opportunity.
Bailey is still only 22 years of age and even though his form has seen a dip of late but he clearly has the talent to make it big. All he needs is the right manager and right setup and Klopp is arguably the very best in the world right now.
With Liverpool's fearsome attacking trio now aged 28, Klopp needs to be ready with a younger bunch who can step up when required and Bailey is exactly that sort of a player. The Reds have a track record of making the best bargain deals and Bailey would be an absolute no-brainer for them.